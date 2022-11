Roy is in line to start at defensive tackle Sunday against the Broncos with Matt Ioannidis (calf) ruled out, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

This weekend's matchup versus Denver will account for Roy's second straight start with Ioannidis sidelined due to a calf injury. The 26-year-old played 71 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps a week ago and amassed one tackle and his first-career interception.