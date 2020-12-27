site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-bravvion-roy-suiting-up-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Bravvion Roy: Suiting up Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Roy (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Washington, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
The 24-year-old was limited at practice all week due to the knee injury, but he'll still be available Sunday. Roy should play his usual role as a rotational defensive tackle for Carolina.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read