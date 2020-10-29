Roy will start in place of the injured Zach Kerr (toe) during Thursday night's matchup against the Falcons.

The rookie from Baylor has earned his first NFL start, and he will do so playing for his former college coach, Matt Rhule. Despite questions regarding a lack of personnel experience, Carolina's scoring defense has proven surprisingly steady, ranking 13th in the league heading into Week 8. The rush defense, in particular, has been spotty, however, allowing the fifth-most rushing yards (751) and the second-highest total of rushing touchdowns to opposing backs.