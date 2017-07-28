Bersin, who underwent offseason ankle surgery, has returned to practice during training camp, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.

Bersin had surgery in early June to remove bone spurs from his left ankle, but the depth wideout has fortunately recovered quick enough to be back on the field during the opening days of camp. As a result, Bersin will avoid missing valuable reps in his quest to make the Panthers' roster for the fourth straight season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories