Panthers' Brenton Bersin: Back from ankle injury
Bersin, who underwent offseason ankle surgery, has returned to practice during training camp, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.
Bersin had surgery in early June to remove bone spurs from his left ankle, but the depth wideout has fortunately recovered quick enough to be back on the field during the opening days of camp. As a result, Bersin will avoid missing valuable reps in his quest to make the Panthers' roster for the fourth straight season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...