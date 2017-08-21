Play

Bersin (shoulder) is considered to be day-to-day, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Any concern regarding Bersin's injury seems to have died down thanks to recent developments. Bersin's shoulder injury seems relatively minor and it looks like he'll be back to action within the coming days. The Panthers expect Bersin to function as a depth receiver for Cam Newton and company this season.

