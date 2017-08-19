Play

Bersin (shoulder) won't return to Saturday's preseason game against the Titans, David Newton of ESPN reports.

Bersin, showing no signs of the quad injury he suffered last week, came up favoring his shoulder after laying out for a catch Saturday. The nature of his injury isn't certain.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories