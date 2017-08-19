Panthers' Brenton Bersin: Exits preseason game with shoulder injury
Bersin (shoulder) won't return to Saturday's preseason game against the Titans, David Newton of ESPN reports.
Bersin, showing no signs of the quad injury he suffered last week, came up favoring his shoulder after laying out for a catch Saturday. The nature of his injury isn't certain.
