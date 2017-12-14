Bersin (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The injury kept Bersin off the practice field Wednesday, but it was evidently never a major concern for the wideout. Bersin has recorded a reception in each of the Panthers' last two games, but he's viewed mostly as a special teamer and isn't expected to see his role on offense expanded much down the stretch.

