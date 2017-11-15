Panthers' Brenton Bersin: Hauls in pass Monday
Bersin caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Monday night's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.
Bersin's reception was his first of this season, but after rookie Curtis Samuel (ankle) was ruled out Tuesday for the remainder of the campaign, the 27-year-old should be poised for more work going forward. Besides Devin Funchess and Russell Shepard, Bersin and Kaelin Clay are Carolina's only other healthy wideouts, and although Clay is more explosive, Bersin's four years of experience within the Panthers offense should serve him well.
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...