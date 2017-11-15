Bersin caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Monday night's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

Bersin's reception was his first of this season, but after rookie Curtis Samuel (ankle) was ruled out Tuesday for the remainder of the campaign, the 27-year-old should be poised for more work going forward. Besides Devin Funchess and Russell Shepard, Bersin and Kaelin Clay are Carolina's only other healthy wideouts, and although Clay is more explosive, Bersin's four years of experience within the Panthers offense should serve him well.