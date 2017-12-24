Bersin caught three of four targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Buccaneers.

Bersin led the Panthers in receiving yards, with his long catch of 23 yards supporting his season-best performance. Although top wideout Devin Funchess hasn't been his usual self while dealing with a shoulder injury the past two weeks, Bersin would be a tough person to rely on next Sunday versus the Falcons, as he entered Week 16 with just three grabs for 47 yards all season.