Bersin re-signed with the Panthers on Wednesday, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Bersin has now been cut and re-signed by Carolina five times in the past six years, this time adding depth to the team's stable of receivers in the wake of Kelvin Benjamin's trade to Buffalo. He's never been relevant for fantasy purposes, however, and that's unlikely to change going forward.

