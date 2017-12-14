Bersin was a non-participant at the Panthers' practice Wednesday due to a toe injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bersin played 17 of 64 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Vikings, but apparently suffered the toe injury at some point. There is no indication as to the severity of the injury, so the 27-year-old's status for Sunday's game against the Packers remains up in the air.