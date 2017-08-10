Panthers' Brenton Bersin: Suffers quad injury Wednesday
Bersin (quadriceps) is doubtful to return to Wednesday's preseason game against the Texans.
Bersin got tangled up on a deep pass down the left sideline. He was seen nursing his left thigh on the sideline afterwards. Expect an update on his status in the coming days.
