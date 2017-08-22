Coach Ron Rivera indicated Monday that Bersin (shoulder) is expected to miss Week 3 of the exhibition season, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Bersin went down with a shoulder injury in Saturday's preseason loss to the Titans. The injury was not originally considered to be serious, and while there is nothing to indicate it is worse than expected, he will remain sidelined this week. It appears the Panthers are exercise caution with the 27-year-old, but he figures to be return to his depth receiver role sooner than later.