Burns (elbow) was limited in Thursday's practice, Darin Gnatt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Carolina's star edge rusher wasn't on Wednesday's injury report, but he now seems to be dealing with some type of elbow issue. It's unclear when Burns suffered this elbow injury, and he could very well carry an injury designation into the weekend after a limited practice session Thursday. The 25-year-old has appeared in all six of the Panthers' games this season, recording 20 total tackles, including four sacks and an additional three tackles for loss.