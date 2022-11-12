site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Brian Burns: Another sack Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Burns finished with seven tackles (two solo) and a sack in Thursday's 25-15 win over the Falcons.
Burns now sports 45 tackles and seven sacks through 10 games. After posting nine sacks in both of the past two seasons, Burns is on pace to comfortably set a new career high in the category this term.
