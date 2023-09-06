Burns (personal) went to practice with his teammates in full pads Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Atlanta, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Burns had been holding himself out of practice, apparently angling for leverage in negotiations for a new contract, but it now looks like he'll be returning. Whether this is because he and the team worked out a deal or because he had some change of heart is still unclear at this point.
