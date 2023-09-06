Burns (personal) was absent from Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 1 clash against the Falcons.
Though he had been sitting out of practice as recently as Monday, Burns looks like a go for Week 1 at the Falcons. As one of the league's most effective edge rushers, Burns' projected availability represents a huge boost from both a real-world and fantasy football perspective.
More News
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Returns to practice•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: No injury, but not participating•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Good to go for training camp•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: On track for training camp•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Not participating in OTAs•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Has ankle surgery•