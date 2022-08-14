Burns played three defensive snaps in Saturday's 23-21 preseason win over the Commanders.
Burns got his feet wet with a brief cameo to kick off the preseason. Coming off back-to-back nine-sack campaigns, Burns will likely ramp up his activity level prior to Week 1.
