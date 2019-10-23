Panthers' Brian Burns: Can't practice Wednesday
Burns (wrist) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Burns is rehabbing from wrist surgery and previously said he would "definitely play" against the 49ers on Sunday. The rookie first-round pickwas able to workout on the side, according to Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer, but it wasn't enough to be listed beyond a DNP. He still has two practices to get onto the field, otherwise he'll miss the first game of his career. Burns has been excellent as a rookie with 4.5 sacks over his last five contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 news & notes: Trade, injury news
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...