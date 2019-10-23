Play

Burns (wrist) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Burns is rehabbing from wrist surgery and previously said he would "definitely play" against the 49ers on Sunday. The rookie first-round pickwas able to workout on the side, according to Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer, but it wasn't enough to be listed beyond a DNP. He still has two practices to get onto the field, otherwise he'll miss the first game of his career. Burns has been excellent as a rookie with 4.5 sacks over his last five contests.

