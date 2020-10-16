site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Brian Burns: Coach says he'll play
Coach Matt Rhule said Friday that Burns (concussion) will play Sunday against the Bears, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Burns has evidently cleared the concussion protocol and should be out there come Sunday. He'll be looking to build on his season totals of 17 tackles and two sacks against Chicago.
