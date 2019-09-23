Burns made four solo tackles and one sack in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.

Burns played 75 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps, trailing only Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson among the team's linebackers. Doing so enabled the rookie first-rounder to log his second sack in as many games, continuing to impress following a four-sack preseason.

