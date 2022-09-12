Burns finished with eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns.
Burns placed second on Carolina in stops, but his day was marred by a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty that set up Cleveland's game-winning field goal. He'll hope to get his first sack and victory of the season in Week 2 versus the Giants.
