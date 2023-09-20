Burns (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Burns appears to have sustained an ankle injury during Monday's loss to the Saints, in which he quietly recorded two solo tackles. It's a good sign that he was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough, though. Barring any setbacks, Burns seems to have solid odds of being cleared to suit up for Sunday's road matchup in Seattle.
