Burns (wrist) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Burns played through this injury during this past Sunday's win over the Texans, but his snap count was capped at a season-low 38 of a possible 69 defensive snaps (55 percent). He made use of the limited action with two tackles (one solo) and a half sack. Since Burns was already able to tough it out once, he should be able to gear up Week 5 versus the Jaguars barring a setback.

