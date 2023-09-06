Burnes was absent from the Panthers' injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Atlanta.
Though he had been sitting out of practice up until as recently as earlier this week, Burns looks like a go for Week 1 at the Falcons. One of the league's premier edge rushers figures as both a huge boost to his real-life team and a fantasy option at IDP.
