Burns suffered a knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Packers, but he said after the game he should "be fine,", Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old was essentially able to play the entire contest, as he suffered the injury during his third-down sack of Aaron Rodgers on Green Bay's final offensive play before the kneel down. Burns had four total tackles and two sacks as the Panthers performed well against the Packers' offensive line.