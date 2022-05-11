Burns has not been at OTAs, but he's expected to be at minicamp, Joe Person of The Athletic repots.
The Panthers recently exercised the fifth-year option on Burns' rookie contract and are expected to negotiate a possible extension with the pass rusher during the season. The 2019 No. 16 overall pick has 25.5 sacks and six forced fumbles through his first three seasons in the NFL.
