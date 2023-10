Burns (ankle), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to take the field, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burns is currently on pace to surpass the career-best 12.5 sack mark he accomplished last season, having already brought down opposing quarterbacks four times through five appearances this year. His status will for Week 6 will be made official roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff time.