Burns (personal) is trending toward playing in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Burns remains in a contract dispute with the Panthers but returned to practice this week and appears willing to play despite no new deal. Coach Frank Reich said there's "no update" on Burns, but he "looked good" in practice. Carolina's defense desperately needs its best pass rusher to be out there.
More News
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Returns to practice•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: No injury, but not participating•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Good to go for training camp•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: On track for training camp•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Not participating in OTAs•