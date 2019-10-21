Burns said he is "definitely playing" Sunday against the 49ers after undergoing minor surgery on his right wrist during the bye week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Burns saw less than 50 percent of defensive snaps during each of the two games prior to the Panthers' Week 6 bye, but it's unclear if the wrist injury was the cause of the downtick in playing time. It certainly wasn't due to his performance, as the 2019 first-round pick has at least a partial sack in five straight games (4.5 total) after failing to record one in the season opener. Burns' status should receive additional clarity once Carolina returns to practice Wednesday.