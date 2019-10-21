Panthers' Brian Burns: Expects to play despite surgery
Burns said he is "definitely playing" Sunday against the 49ers after undergoing minor surgery on his right wrist during the bye week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Burns saw less than 50 percent of defensive snaps during each of the two games prior to the Panthers' Week 6 bye, but it's unclear if the wrist injury was the cause of the downtick in playing time. It certainly wasn't due to his performance, as the 2019 first-round pick has at least a partial sack in five straight games (4.5 total) after failing to record one in the season opener. Burns' status should receive additional clarity once Carolina returns to practice Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...