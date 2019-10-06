Play

Burns (wrist) is expected to play in Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burns is listed as questionable for Sunday after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with his wrist injury. He was a full participant in Friday's session, however, and it would be a surprise for him to be limited or held out against the Jaguars.

