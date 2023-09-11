Burns recorded seven tackles (four solo, one for a loss), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Burns forced a fumble while sacking Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the first drive of the day and combined with Frankie Luvu to sack Ridder on the next drive. Burns held out of practice leading up to Week 1 to gain leverage for a contract extension but returned to work Wednesday. His presence is desperately needed as he recorded 12.5 of Carolina's 35 sacks in 2022. Burns and the Panthers will look to bounce back in Week 2 as they take on the Saints in their home opener.