Burns (ankle) is considered a game-time decision to play Sunday versus the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
After logging a full practice Thursday, Burns did not participate at Friday's practice session, placing some uncertainty on his status to play Sunday with head coach Steve Wilks calling him a game-time decision. The 24-year-old is dealing with an ankle issue and if he can't go, Marquis Haynes could draw a start on the defensive line in Carolina's season finale against New Orleans.