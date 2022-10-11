site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Brian Burns: Gets another sack
RotoWire Staff
Burns finished with two tackles and a sack in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers.
Burns also defended a pass. His quarterback takedown brought his season tally to four sacks through five games.
