Panthers' Brian Burns: Gets fifth sack
Burns finished with five tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers.
Burns now sports five sacks on the season, putting him just two off the NFL lead in the category. He'll next face a Falcons team that has allowed 10 sacks over its last three games.
