Burns (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Burns missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to full participation Friday. He'll be available Sunday and will look to add to his season total of 6.0 sacks. Burns hasn't finished with fewer than 7.5 sacks in any of his previous four NFL seasons.
