Burns (elbow) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Darin Gantt of the Panthers official site reports.

As expected, Burns will suit up despite suffering an elbow injury during Thursday's practice. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Burns is not 100 percent, but his presence should still be a major boost for Carolina's defense. Across six games, the 2019 first-round pick has recorded 13 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.