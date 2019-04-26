Panthers' Brian Burns: Heading to Carolina
The Panthers selected Burns in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 16th overall.
One of the top pass-rushers in the class, Burns fills a need for the Panthers in the post-Julius Peppers era. Burns had 10.0 sacks as a junior en route to earning First-Team All-ACC honors, showing explosiveness and impressive pass rush moves. He's a phenomenal athlete with long arms (33 7/8 in. arms) who torched the combine by running a 4.53 40-yard dash with a 1.54 10-yard split. The knock on Burns is that he has a slight frame at 249 pounds, but it's important to note that he just turned 21 on April 23. Burns may start out in a more situational role for the Panthers until he fills out, but the projected physical development would lead to him being an every-down force off the edge down the road.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...
-
Giants find Eli's successor
Kyler Murray went No. 1 overall, but he wasn't the only QB off the board in the first round....
-
Can Murray make Cardinals exciting?
Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' new starting quarterback -- and his passing and rushing potential...
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...