Panthers' Brian Burns: Heading to Carolina

The Panthers selected Burns in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 16th overall.

One of the top pass-rushers in the class, Burns fills a need for the Panthers in the post-Julius Peppers era. Burns had 10.0 sacks as a junior en route to earning First-Team All-ACC honors, showing explosiveness and impressive pass rush moves. He's a phenomenal athlete with long arms (33 7/8 in. arms) who torched the combine by running a 4.53 40-yard dash with a 1.54 10-yard split. The knock on Burns is that he has a slight frame at 249 pounds, but it's important to note that he just turned 21 on April 23. Burns may start out in a more situational role for the Panthers until he fills out, but the projected physical development would lead to him being an every-down force off the edge down the road.

