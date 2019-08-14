Burns (ankle) said Wednesday that he's managing a minor bruise and wants to suit up for Friday's preseason tilt against the Bills, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Burns left Tuesday's practice early after picking up an ankle injury. It's encouraging that the rookie first-round pick believes he'll be capable of suiting up Friday, but the Panthers may opt to take a cautious approach to Burns' health and sideline him until he's back to full health.