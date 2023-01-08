site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Brian Burns: Inactive against Saints
RotoWire Staff
Jan 8, 2023
Burns (ankle) is inactive Sunday versus the Saints.
After logging a full practice Thursday, Burns didn't participate at Friday's practice session and will sit out the season finale. Marquis Haynes Sr. and Bravvion Roy are expected to start on the defensive line as a result.
