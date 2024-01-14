Burns finished the regular season with 50 tackles (32 solo), including eight sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 16 games.

Burns has now notched at least 7.5 sacks in each of his five NFL seasons, leading the Panthers in the category in consecutive campaigns. However, with Burns slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, it remains to be seen whether he'll return to Carolina or sign a lucrative long-term deal elsewhere.