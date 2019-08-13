Burns exited Tuesday's practice early with his ankle taped, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

The nature and severity of Burns' apparent injury remain undisclosed at this time. The No. 16 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Burns is primed for a key role in Carolina's linebacker corps when fully healthy. The Panthers are likely to take a cautious approach to the 21-year-old's recovery.

