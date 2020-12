Burns (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and coach Matt Rhule described him as "more than likely out" for Sunday's game in Washington, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Rhule stopped short of ruling Burns out, but the 2019 first-round pick can be considered doubtful for Sunday's game after hurting his MCL in last week's loss to the Packers. Burns' absence would deal a major blow to Carolina's defense considering he leads the team with eight sacks.