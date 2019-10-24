Play

Burns (wrist) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press report.

Burns was held out of Wednesday's practice, so Thursday's limited session is a step in the right direction. The rookie first-round pick previously said he is "definitely playing" against the 49ers on Sunday, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, so the Panthers simply appear to be taking a cautious approach to his recovery. The extent of Burns' participation Friday will be worth monitoring.

