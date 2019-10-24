Panthers' Brian Burns: Limited Thursday
Burns (wrist) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press report.
Burns was held out of Wednesday's practice, so Thursday's limited session is a step in the right direction. The rookie first-round pick previously said he is "definitely playing" against the 49ers on Sunday, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, so the Panthers simply appear to be taking a cautious approach to his recovery. The extent of Burns' participation Friday will be worth monitoring.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 QB Preview: Brees, Ryan?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 8, including...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 8 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...