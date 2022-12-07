Burns (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, per the team's official site.
Coming off the Panthers' Week 13 bye, Burns opened Wednesday's session in limited fashion while tending to a knee issue. With that said, the 24-year-old logged 55 out of a possible 60 defensive snaps en route to collecting two sacks, a pass deflection and one forced fumble during the team's win over the Broncos on Nov. 27. It would be surprising if Burns were to be eventually ruled out this weekend against the Seahawks, but his activity in practice throughout the week should be something worth monitoring nonetheless.