Burns finished with four tackles, including two for loss, in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Burns is yet to make a sack through two games, but so is Carolina's entire team, making his two stops for loss Sunday a welcomed form of backfield disruption. He'll aim to fuel more impactful contributions in Week 3 versus the Chargers.
