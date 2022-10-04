Burns finished with seven tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Cardinals.
Burns was a disruptive presence, registering three tackles for loss. Through four games, he now sports 19 stops and three sacks, leading the Panthers in the latter category.
More News
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Big Week 2 performance•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Costly late penalty•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Brief appearance Saturday•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Expected to be at minicamp•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Will stick in Carolina through 2023•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Goose egg in finale•