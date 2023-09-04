Burns is not practicing Monday for personal reasons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Burns' decision to sit out practices appears to be contract related, though coach Frank Reich said he isn't sure whether the standout pass rusher intends to hold out until he has a new deal, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. With Marquis Haynes (back) having landed on IR, the Panthers defensive front could be significantly depleted during Sunday's regular-season opener in Atlanta if Burns isn't back on the field by then.