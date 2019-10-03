Play

Burns (wrist) did not practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Burns managed to play through his injury during Week 4's win over the Texans, though he saw a notable decrease in both defensive snaps and production. The rookie first-round pick is likely to play with a club on his hand versus the Jaguars on Sunday, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, but his limitations make him a risky IDP start.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories