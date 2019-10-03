Panthers' Brian Burns: No practice Thursday
Burns (wrist) did not practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Burns managed to play through his injury during Week 4's win over the Texans, though he saw a notable decrease in both defensive snaps and production. The rookie first-round pick is likely to play with a club on his hand versus the Jaguars on Sunday, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, but his limitations make him a risky IDP start.
