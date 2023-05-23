Burns (ankle) was present Monday but didn't participate in the first day of Carolina's OTAs, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports.

This isn't surprising, as Burns underwent surgery in mid-April to repair a small fracture in his right ankle. The 2019 first-round pick sat out Week 18 last season with what was labeled as a sprained ankle, but he was able to participate in the Pro Bowl Games a few weeks later. Burns then reported discomfort at the start of Carolina's offseason program and underwent further testing which revealed the fracture. The extent of his rehab process remains unclear, but he could miss the entire offseason.